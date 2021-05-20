Wylie—future sports fan

Trending designs to inspire you
I can't think of anything more out of my comfort zone than a style like this. I'm not the best illustrator but super interested in what I'm seeing in some of my daughters amazing picture books. So i'm messing around with what my style might look like in that medium. Rip me apart y'all, I need the feedback.