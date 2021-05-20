Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Domos - A smartwatch app for smart homes.

This is a design for a smartwatch app that incorporates AI and IoT. I always wanted to try out designing for smartwatches and this is my take on it.

Case Study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116081573/Domos-Smartwatch-app-for-smarthomes

Posted on May 20, 2021
