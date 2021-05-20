Domos - A smartwatch app for smart homes.

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a design for a smartwatch app that incorporates AI and IoT. I always wanted to try out designing for smartwatches and this is my take on it.
Case Study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116081573/Domos-Smartwatch-app-for-smarthomes