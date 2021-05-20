Hemp and Seeds - Online CBD Store Design

Trending designs to inspire you
This is the design project for Hemp and Seeds, a company which sells medical cannabis and CBD products online in US.
The website was done entirely from scratch, custom design, which works great for both desktop and mobile.
For the back-end of the site, we used WooCommerce to manage the products and ACF for editing the fields and also made a custom block builder so if the client wants to manage the content by themselves, it woudl be easy to do.
The client uses our CBD hosting and maintenance solution as well, within which we do all the tech support work for them.
If you want a perfectly designed CBD website to sell your products online, feel free to check the packages we provide and reach out anytime:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online