Hammadh Arquil

ONCO - Cancer Detection/Prediction App

Hammadh Arquil
Hammadh Arquil
  • Save
ONCO - Cancer Detection/Prediction App ux figma adobe xd modern flutter app flutter cancer uiux uidesign mobile app design ui mobile ui mobile frontend development
Download color palette

ONCO is an Open Source mobile platform that specializes in the diagnosis and prognosis of Skin, Lung, and Breast Cancer, utilizing deep convolutional neural networks for diagnosis, and machine learning and risk models for prognosis. The main aim is to bridge the gap between many mediocre and unreliable diagnosis and prognosis applications, while at the same time making it more enhanced and effective.

Hammadh Arquil
Hammadh Arquil

More by Hammadh Arquil

View profile
    • Like