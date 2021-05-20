ONCO - Cancer Detection/Prediction App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
ONCO is an Open Source mobile platform that specializes in the diagnosis and prognosis of Skin, Lung, and Breast Cancer, utilizing deep convolutional neural networks for diagnosis, and machine learning and risk models for prognosis. The main aim is to bridge the gap between many mediocre and unreliable diagnosis and prognosis applications, while at the same time making it more enhanced and effective.