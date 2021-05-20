Te Hana Goodyer

7️⃣5️⃣% instant money transfers!

7️⃣5️⃣% of all money transfers are instant!

Re-purposing video content for Dribbble as a nice way to share the creative methods I have used to communicate company milestones.

What do you think? 🤔

