Muhammad Fadhil

Project Manager Companion App

Muhammad Fadhil
Muhammad Fadhil
  • Save
Project Manager Companion App pipelining minimalist company business to business b2b enterprise mobile app app mobile illustrator minimal ux ui
Download color palette

I worked on this design as a team. But before this design is being shown, I made several tweaks to the original design.

This is a design for a project manager companion app. This app is intended to be used by corporate users.

Behance | Email

Muhammad Fadhil
Muhammad Fadhil

More by Muhammad Fadhil

View profile
    • Like