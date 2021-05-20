Leo Ibaceta

Diseño de Identidad Torino / Brand Design Torino

Diseño de Identidad Torino / Brand Design Torino italy art deco artdeco italia argentina logotype letter logo lettering type typography typo logo branding design
Diseño de Identidad Torino

En colaboración con Agustín Brunetti e Ivana Ortega

***

Torino - Brand Design

In collaboration with Agustín Brunetti and Ivana Ortega

