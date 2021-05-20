Banking mobile app concept

Hey there👋

Here's a sneak peek of the mobile bank application. On this screen, you can see the feature of splitting the bill. The user can set up a fixed price or make it different for everyone, and also overview the list of events (both yours and your friends').

By swiping to the left, we can mark that the person has already transferred money to us, and with a swipe to the right, we can send a reminder to transfer funds.

The design is semi-flat with a few realistic 3D touches. This shot is inspired by Google Bank Concept

