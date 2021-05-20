Hey!

Vaccinate App is the only app you need for covid vaccination. Right from locating the nearest vaccination centre to registering yourself, this design serves all the purposes.

The design has a cat bot which actually instructs the user and guides him/her through the registration process. This is one of the key UX design features from the design that makes it stand out.

The user has multiple options to choose from when entering his/her location, for convenience.

After selecting the centre, the user can fill the registration form. The centre will contact him through the mobile number registered. And there you have it, you are registered!

Here's the Figma link ( prototyped ) : https://www.figma.com/file/g6PSXmiY0wAez2mPH5pzpG/Vaccinate-App