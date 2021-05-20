Olga Zelenska

SCHOOL TREES. Illustration for poetry book

SCHOOL TREES. Illustration for poetry book
Illustration for Polish translation of Ukrainian poetry book "Metrofobia" by Myroslav Layuk.
Translated by Marcin Gaczkowski.
Published by Wydawnictwo KEW, Wrocław, Poland.

Posted on May 20, 2021
