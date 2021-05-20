Eli Johnathan

Alice's Adventures In Wonderland Book Cover

Alice's Adventures In Wonderland Book Cover digital illustration digital art alice in wonderland book illustration book art book cover children book illustration childrens illustration childrens book illustration
I have started a self initiated project, where I re-design the covers of some of my favourite children's books. The full cover can be seen here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119791861/Alice-In-Wonderland-Book-Cover. Any feedback is always appreciated!

