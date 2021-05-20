Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WALKING with Wild Animals in Fantastic Landscapes

Illustration for Polish translation of Ukrainian poetry book "Metrofobia" by Myroslav Layuk.
Translated by Marcin Gaczkowski.
Published by Wydawnictwo KEW, Wrocław, Poland.

Posted on May 20, 2021
