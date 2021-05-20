Sea to Act - Website

For the purpose of a Hackaton, I had to create in 5 days the graphic charte for a start-up. The goal of this one being to clean the beaches and the seas of plastics, I conceived the website with an impactfull picture and a big title to wake up people about this probleme.

If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106214185/Sea-to-Act-Clean-oceans