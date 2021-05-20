Sea to Act - Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the purpose of a Hackaton, I had to create in 5 days the graphic charte for a start-up. The goal of this one being to clean the beaches and the seas of plastics, I conceived the website with an impactfull picture and a big title to wake up people about this probleme.
--
If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106214185/Sea-to-Act-Clean-oceans