Big day at Pitch! 🎉
We just raised $85m in new funding to build the first complete platform for presentations.
We took this opportunity to refresh the website and branding! Exciting things are coming, so stay tuned.
👉 https://pitch.com/blog/pitch-series-b-funding
Illustration created with Kajdax 🖤
