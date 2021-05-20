Anna Kajda
Anna Kajda for Pitch
Big day at Pitch! 🎉
We just raised $85m in new funding to build the first complete platform for presentations.

We took this opportunity to refresh the website and branding! Exciting things are coming, so stay tuned.
👉 https://pitch.com/blog/pitch-series-b-funding

Illustration created with Kajdax 🖤

Collaborative presentation software for modern teams.

