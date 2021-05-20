Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Zelenska

DATE of Birth and Date of Death. Illustration for poetry book

Olga Zelenska
Olga Zelenska
  • Save
DATE of Birth and Date of Death. Illustration for poetry book
Download color palette

Illustration for Polish translation of Ukrainian poetry book "Metrofobia" by Myroslav Layuk.
Translated by Marcin Gaczkowski.
Published by Wydawnictwo KEW, Wrocław, Poland.

Posted on May 20, 2021
Olga Zelenska
Olga Zelenska

More by Olga Zelenska

View profile
    • Like