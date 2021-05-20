Kate Strokan

Pectoral - a mobile app for Museum of Treasures (Ukraine)

Pectoral - a mobile app for Museum of Treasures (Ukraine)
Pectoral is a mobile application designed for National Museum of Treasures of Ukraine to promote new exhibitions, make it more digital friendly and store users tickets.

I did a whole research to make a prototype of this app - it was interesting and gave a possibitity to learn more about persons and CJM.

Posted on May 20, 2021
