Reliability icon

Here is one of the icons we designed to represent the values of a university campus!
In this case, we use the metaphor of a key that is secured by an alarm that goes on when the protective glass rises up!
Illustration Lead Arianna Cristiano
Illustration Silviu Chiriac
Animation Dave Cubitt