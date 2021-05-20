ILLO

Reliability icon

ILLO
ILLO
Hire Us
  • Save
Reliability icon security house key web illustration web animation icon set sticker icon reliability reliable geometry loop color shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Download color palette

Here is one of the icons we designed to represent the values of a university campus!

In this case, we use the metaphor of a key that is secured by an alarm that goes on when the protective glass rises up!

Illustration Lead Arianna Cristiano
Illustration Silviu Chiriac
Animation Dave Cubitt

ILLO
ILLO
A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
Hire Us

More by ILLO

View profile
    • Like