Fortnight

Onigo Brand Refresh

Fortnight
Fortnight
Hire Us
  • Save
Onigo Brand Refresh type design logo design typography illustration vector logo figma design branding
Download color palette

We're delighted to share our brand refresh project for the awesome feel-good team events company Onigo.

We're putting on the final touches to their new Webflow site we've built so stay tuned!

Hire Us | Instagram | Twitter

Fortnight
Fortnight
Purposefully-small experimental studio of makers & creators
Hire Us

More by Fortnight

View profile
    • Like