This app design if of a payment app which makes online transactions simple, easy and very secure.

The simple and user - friendly interface allows users to make payments on-the-go with minimal effort. The risk - free transaction policy along with the sleek finish makes the design very appealing

The inspiration for this app design has been taken from several payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay.

Here's the Figma file link ( prototyped ) : https://www.figma.com/file/z2TpPZe7ZDEnKTvu3gxcAG/Pay-It

