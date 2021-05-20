Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Priyanshu Singh

PayIt

Priyanshu Singh
Priyanshu Singh
PayIt transactions easy to use instant safe payment app design ux ui
Hola!
This app design if of a payment app which makes online transactions simple, easy and very secure.
The simple and user - friendly interface allows users to make payments on-the-go with minimal effort. The risk - free transaction policy along with the sleek finish makes the design very appealing

The inspiration for this app design has been taken from several payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay.
Here's the Figma file link ( prototyped ) : https://www.figma.com/file/z2TpPZe7ZDEnKTvu3gxcAG/Pay-It

Your suggestions are always welcome.
Thank you everyone!

Posted on May 20, 2021
Priyanshu Singh
Priyanshu Singh

