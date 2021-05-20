Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hola!
This app design if of a payment app which makes online transactions simple, easy and very secure.
The simple and user - friendly interface allows users to make payments on-the-go with minimal effort. The risk - free transaction policy along with the sleek finish makes the design very appealing
The inspiration for this app design has been taken from several payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay.
Here's the Figma file link ( prototyped ) : https://www.figma.com/file/z2TpPZe7ZDEnKTvu3gxcAG/Pay-It
Your suggestions are always welcome.
Thank you everyone!