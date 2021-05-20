Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mihai Petrea
Flexin Studio 💜

Crypto coins - Price prediction & analytics

Mihai Petrea
Flexin Studio 💜
Mihai Petrea for Flexin Studio 💜
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto coins - Price prediction & analytics crypto exchange crypto trading cardano blockchain price prediction chart 3d analytics crypto currency crypto design crypto mobile ui mobile product design
Crypto coins - Price prediction & analytics crypto exchange crypto trading cardano blockchain price prediction chart 3d analytics crypto currency crypto design crypto mobile ui mobile product design
Crypto coins - Price prediction & analytics crypto exchange crypto trading cardano blockchain price prediction chart 3d analytics crypto currency crypto design crypto mobile ui mobile product design
Download color palette
  1. .png
  2. Crypto _ Dribbble-1.png
  3. Crypto _ Dribbble-2.png

Enjoy trading crypto with daily tips & tricks - this is the concept behind this design concept.

Let me know what you think about it!

💜 Press "L" to show some love and to share your comments in the section below.

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hi@flexinstudio.com

Flexin Studio 💜
Flexin Studio 💜
Translating business needs into digital experiences ↴
Hire Us

More by Flexin Studio 💜

View profile
    • Like