Services and Pricing Welcome Packet template - 45 Pages in Canva Format.

This template is ideal for creating client welcome packets, price lists, services & product guides, and project proposals.

The template is fully editable and available in Canva format, A4 (210x297mm), and US Letter (8.5x11 inches) sizes. All you need to edit the Client Welcome & Pricing Packet Canva template is a totally free Canva account. PDF instruction with direct links is included in the package.

Services and Pricing Welcome Packet template includes:

3 cover page variations

1 table of contents page

4 section cover variations

7 welcome pages

6 project overview/details pages

3 our services pages

2 case study pages

3 portfolio pages

8 price list variations

2 FAQ pages

terms & conditions

2 Call-to-Action pages

client invoice

Available on Creative Market

https://crmrkt.com/GwbPD4