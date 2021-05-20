CT Group Company - Interface

An elegant solution bringing partners cooperation to the next level. Custom made, integrated with ERP, location-based tool for an electronic systems installation and retail company.

CT group is a member of a partner group bringing together about 30 companies in the electronics retail and installation industry located all over Poland. They are located in Gliwice where they own a wholesale, supplying products to a wide range of industrial as well as private clients

Digital Colliers developed a location-based tool allowing them to pinpoint the customer and share all of the relevant details like relevant documents, date and time, customer information, contact information, what type of a job it is, and what equipment is needed with the rest of the partnered companies.

We integrated the application with their ERP system allowing them to have an insight to their register, order list and finance information. For additional ease of communication we have added a calendar view to better visualize all of the data in time and allow to share any tasks not assigned to a particular place

Complex user interfaces encouraged the use of Redux. We also needed a query language for the API, so we decided to use GraphQL. Both frameworks fit perfectly with React. Backend based on the stable PHP Symfony framework.