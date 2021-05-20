Pavel Kurin

Youth hockey team logo

Pavel Kurin
Pavel Kurin
  • Save
Youth hockey team logo graphic design art website illustrator flat typography vector illustration design logo
Download color palette

I drew the logo for the youth hockey team. The work was carried out with the participation of coaches and young players, with joint efforts this image was created. All team members like it very much and they are ready to go to new victories.

Pavel Kurin
Pavel Kurin

More by Pavel Kurin

View profile
    • Like