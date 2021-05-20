Debi Ani / Oro&Co

Rose Villa Saigon Luxury Packaging Tissue Sm

  1. Rose Villa Saigon Luxury Marketing Promotional Postcard Pack Sm.jpg
  2. Rose Villa Saigon Luxury Packaging Tissue Sm.jpg
  3. Rose Villa Saigon Luxury Membership Deck.jpg
  4. 2021-02-01_13-20-17.png
  5. 2021-02-01_13-21-23.png
  6. Rose Villa Saigon Luxury Packaging.jpg

Oro&Co were privileged to have been chosen to design the brand identity for Rose Villa Saigon, Vietnam’s first Members’ Club, an enchanting oasis in Ho Chi Minh City.

We worked on everything from defining the brand attributes, creating an elaborate bespoke logo and everything from signage to tableware, fine print, pattern design, packaging and an online membership portal.

The design perfectly reflects the sensual layering of colour and pattern throughout the club, while digital roses in the floral crest allude to the central feature, the tiered mosaic pool.

I was creative director, lead designer and project manager for the project, working with a specialist calligrapher, pattern designer and web developer for individual elements.

Posted on May 20, 2021
