Alisa Oultet Mobile App

About Product - Alisa Outlet is an apparel store selling a gamut of brands at huge discounts empowering shoppers to seize their fashion at bargain prices.

We worked on a Mobile App concept for Alisa Outlet. The design team created an online store that delivers top brands to customers.

The team kept the layout simple yet compelling with a focus on enhancing the user experience. Let us know your thoughts!

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:

We’re available for new projects! Tell us more at contact@resourcifi.com.