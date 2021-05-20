Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milo Solutions

Plant shop by Milo Solutions

Milo Solutions
Milo Solutions
Hire Me
  • Save
Plant shop by Milo Solutions uiux ux ui ui mobile ui design ux design uxdesign plants design ecommerce ecommerce design
Download color palette

When you want to buy a new plant for your home, the standard approach is to walk into a store, smell it, touch it, and imagine how it will look in your arrangement. But what about when you can't do that?

Press "L" and show us that you like the project. ❤

Our Design team is part of a Polish software house. Check out Milo Solutions!

Check out our projects!

We know it's only our early days on Dribbble, but you can see our projects on our Behance profile.

We are open to new projects!
contact@milosolutions.com

Milo Solutions
Milo Solutions
Let's realize your digital dreams. Trust us and Hire us!
Hire Me

More by Milo Solutions

View profile
    • Like