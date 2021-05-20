Plant shop by Milo Solutions

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When you want to buy a new plant for your home, the standard approach is to walk into a store, smell it, touch it, and imagine how it will look in your arrangement. But what about when you can't do that?
Press "L" and show us that you like the project. ❤
Our Design team is part of a Polish software house. Check out Milo Solutions!
Check out our projects!
We know it's only our early days on Dribbble, but you can see our projects on our Behance profile.
We are open to new projects!
contact@milosolutions.com