Hello Stranger Supper Club's Logo & Submarks

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Retaining the main concept from the former logo, we made the seasoning details more apparent while spreading it evenly. Incorporating the tagline “Season Generously” into the look and feel of the whole brand. Aside from this being such a fun project, Ellie is also a delight to work with from start to finish!
Also featuring Station Display Typeface by @artifactstudio.co