Hello Stranger Supper Club's Logo & Submarks

Hello Stranger Supper Club's Logo & Submarks philippines food brand conceptual hand seasoning pastry hello stranger manila logo refresh branding
Retaining the main concept from the former logo, we made the seasoning details more apparent while spreading it evenly. Incorporating the tagline “Season Generously” into the look and feel of the whole brand. Aside from this being such a fun project, Ellie is also a delight to work with from start to finish!

Also featuring Station Display Typeface by @artifactstudio.co

