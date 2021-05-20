Trending designs to inspire you
Hi,
This is a Grocery List app that I thought of one lazy afternoon.
Initially, I just had a basic concept like multiple users adding products to a common list, so that when a person is shopping, they can refer to it.
It would be best suited for families or roommates who have to communicate a lot in terms of what groceries they want, individually or collectively.
However, by the time I actually finished designing this, the whole concept had ballooned into something complex and with multiple use cases. I would definitely explore it further and add more screens or content around it soon.
Ciao.