Mitali Naik

Grocery List App

Mitali Naik
Mitali Naik
Grocery List App grocery app grocery list idea screens mobile app ux design ui
Hi,

This is a Grocery List app that I thought of one lazy afternoon.

Initially, I just had a basic concept like multiple users adding products to a common list, so that when a person is shopping, they can refer to it.

It would be best suited for families or roommates who have to communicate a lot in terms of what groceries they want, individually or collectively.

However, by the time I actually finished designing this, the whole concept had ballooned into something complex and with multiple use cases. I would definitely explore it further and add more screens or content around it soon.

Ciao.

Posted on May 20, 2021
Mitali Naik
Mitali Naik

