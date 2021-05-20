Bijniernetwerk - Logo Redesign 🔄

Trending designs to inspire you
Bijniernetwerk - Logo Design
Bijniernetwerk Netherlands is a collaboration of medical specialists that endeavors to provide patients with adrenal cancer with the best possible treatment.
About this concept:
We wanted to keep the original logo intact but only made things a bit more modern and easier to apply online and offline. I came up with the idea to make the adrenal gland in a rotation form which creates the letter N in negative space. It was just the right amount of adjustments to make it more timeless and suit their future goals.
Happy to hear your thoughts and I hope you have a great (creative) day!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl