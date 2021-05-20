Jeroen van Eerden

Bijniernetwerk - Logo Redesign 🔄

Bijniernetwerk - Logo Redesign 🔄 monogram visual identity design identity logo brand hospital medic umcg groningen dutch netherlands orange network rotation gland adrenal kidney
Bijniernetwerk - Logo Design

Bijniernetwerk Netherlands is a collaboration of medical specialists that endeavors to provide patients with adrenal cancer with the best possible treatment.

About this concept:
We wanted to keep the original logo intact but only made things a bit more modern and easier to apply online and offline. I came up with the idea to make the adrenal gland in a rotation form which creates the letter N in negative space. It was just the right amount of adjustments to make it more timeless and suit their future goals.

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

