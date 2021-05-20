Olga Zelenska

Metrofobia. Illustration and cover design

Illustration for book cover for Polish translation of Ukrainian poet Myroslav Layuk "Metrofobia".
Translated by Marcin Gaczkowski.
Published by Wydawnictwo KEW, Wrocław, Poland.

