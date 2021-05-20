Hi Again!

This is my second design officially published on dribble, and in this I present before you a secure social platform like none other : Aezmocorp

What is Aezmocorp?

Aezmocorp is a Delhi based start - up which is the pioneer in the fields of online security and aims to revolutionize the traditional social media experience in order to provide its users the best in terms of privacy and features.

This is a sample design for the same. I have included this design in my portfolio and hope that this design meets the expectations of the Aezmocorp team.

Here is the link of the Figma file for those of you who wish to look at the design with the prototyping in place :

https://www.figma.com/file/AcwPZ9IMSCgrOJh9Omwt6A/Aezmocorp-Social-Platform