Priyanshu Singh

Aezmocorp Social Platform

Priyanshu Singh
Priyanshu Singh
  • Save
Aezmocorp Social Platform amazing features privacy social media ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hi Again!
This is my second design officially published on dribble, and in this I present before you a secure social platform like none other : Aezmocorp

What is Aezmocorp?
Aezmocorp is a Delhi based start - up which is the pioneer in the fields of online security and aims to revolutionize the traditional social media experience in order to provide its users the best in terms of privacy and features.
This is a sample design for the same. I have included this design in my portfolio and hope that this design meets the expectations of the Aezmocorp team.

Here is the link of the Figma file for those of you who wish to look at the design with the prototyping in place :
https://www.figma.com/file/AcwPZ9IMSCgrOJh9Omwt6A/Aezmocorp-Social-Platform

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Priyanshu Singh
Priyanshu Singh

More by Priyanshu Singh

View profile
    • Like