Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sabina Diralu

System integration explained

Sabina Diralu
Sabina Diralu
Hire Me
  • Save
System integration explained concept illustration data distribution systems motion graphics animation illustrations integration
Download color palette
  1. IntegrationDribbble.mp4
  2. integration+text.jpg

The task was to demonstrate the integration between a client and my company's systems. The emphasis from a creative point of view is on the original chaos creating a need for my company's solution

Sabina Diralu
Sabina Diralu
passionate and intense digital designer and illustrator
Hire Me

More by Sabina Diralu

View profile
    • Like