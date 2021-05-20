System integration explained

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The task was to demonstrate the integration between a client and my company's systems. The emphasis from a creative point of view is on the original chaos creating a need for my company's solution