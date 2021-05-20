Redel - Responsive App Landing WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Redel is a smart and clean look landing page WordPress theme. You can customize whatever you think to make your website much better from your great ideas. Redel is not just a regular theme it is a collection of amazing live landing/marketing page experiences.
Main Features:
3 Diffrent Demo Variations
3 Intro Type Variation
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
