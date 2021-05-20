Alex Spenser
The Faces

Packaging Design (Product render)

Alex Spenser
The Faces
Alex Spenser for The Faces
Hire Us
  • Save
Packaging Design (Product render) octane render render product render cinema4d cold pressed wellness health teal orange juice beverage packaging visual identity brand identiy branding
Download color palette

Packaging design & Product render for I Love Me Juicery

I Love Me Juice was born out of a deep personal search for radical self-love and acceptance. After years of family heartbreak, trauma and tragedy, the juicery’s co-founder, Susan Alba, was looking for answers...

The Faces
The Faces
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
Hire Us

More by The Faces

View profile
    • Like