Advisor Hub on ImmoScout24

Advisor Hub on ImmoScout24
New UI for Advisor Hub (Wissen Hub) with links to articles about real estate topics. Redesign included also onsite banners to promote hub on homepage.

Link ––> https://www.immobilienscout24.de/wissen/

