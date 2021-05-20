Arevik Torosyan

Alaska

Arevik Torosyan
Arevik Torosyan
  • Save
Alaska interface branding ux web app ui design
Download color palette

Alaska is an innovative app for wholesalers who sell mineral water through retail outlets. It is designed to optimize the company's expenses by fully automating the duties of sales reps.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Arevik Torosyan
Arevik Torosyan

More by Arevik Torosyan

View profile
    • Like