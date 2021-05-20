Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Georg Gritsai

elemsdesign.com / Web Design / Georg Gritsai / gggvisuals

Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai
  • Save
elemsdesign.com / Web Design / Georg Gritsai / gggvisuals web design web fashion shop fashion custommade shop pink gggvisuals webdesign elemsdesign
Download color palette

Elems Design is a company, which produces couture dresses for Ballroom and Latin dances. I was happy to help her out with custom web design for her page.

I used soft colours - mostly pink, brown, white.

Check out the full page - elemsdesign.com

Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai

More by Georg Gritsai

View profile
    • Like