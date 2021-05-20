Samuel Medvedowsky
The Athletic - Case study

Samuel Medvedowsky
The Athletic - Case study
Hey Dribbblers. It's been a while.

In 2019, I worked along with some colleagues on the Athletic iOS app. The case study makes its debut on Metalab's website.

The Athletic was built on a foundation of unparalleled sports journalism. Four years and a million paying subscribers later, it was time to reach a new audience—casual sports fans.

They approached us with one question in mind: How can we use free content to engage this new audience without diminishing the value of our core product?

See the results — full case study

Shoutout to the rest of the team: @Hanson Wu @Denise Salvador @Brandon

I hope you'll enjoy the case study. If that's the case, don't forget to Press L ❤️

Posted on May 20, 2021
