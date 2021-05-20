Hello Everyone!

I feel really glad as I share this design with all of you.

What is this design?

This is the design of an app which is going to help you remember important tasks and make the most out of your time, two of the most important abilities of all times. Got a problem with remembering things? We've got you covered. Whether it is an important meeting you have to attend, or movie time with your family which you can't miss, this app is the one-stop-solution to all your forgetful habits.

We'll help you manage your time well and keep you on top of your schedule.

The design consists of a Splash Screen, which is just a buffer as the app loads in the background.

As you move on to the next screen, you'll find all the tasks that you created for the future.

When you click on 'Today', you'll find all the tasks listed for that day. Also, you will be able to see the 'Pending' and 'Completed' tasks.

If you want to add a new task, just click on the '+' icon in the bottom - middle of the screen and you'll find various options to help you create a task from scratch.

Here is the Figma file ( prototyped ) : https://www.figma.com/file/lgQyedkJ9PwblgecHjstKS/Task-Tracker

I sincerely hope that you will like my app design. Any queries, suggestions and constructive criticism is welcome!

Thanks all.