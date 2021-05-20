More Than Conquerors Logomotion

Trending designs to inspire you
More than conquerors is meant to represent power, assertiveness, and action-taking characteristics. We tried to showcase their keywords through a mascot logo. We chose a roaring lion in order to showcase their essence and vision.
