More Than Conquerors Logomotion

More than conquerors is meant to represent power, assertiveness, and action-taking characteristics. We tried to showcase their keywords through a mascot logo. We chose a roaring lion in order to showcase their essence and vision.

We'd appreciate your feedback:)

Rebound of
More Than Conquerors Logo Design
By Abron Studio
