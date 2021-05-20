Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey Yakovenko

Cross mark

Sergey Yakovenko
Sergey Yakovenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Cross mark monogram s negative space cross swiss branding brand identity logo logotype mark
Cross mark monogram s negative space cross swiss branding brand identity logo logotype mark
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Logo mark from а recent project.
Знак из недавнего проекта.

Email yark.design@gmail.com
Instagram - Behance

Sergey Yakovenko
Sergey Yakovenko
Logo designer
Hire Me

More by Sergey Yakovenko

View profile
    • Like