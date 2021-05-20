Kompot Display - This is the Greatest Font ... actually typeface with 2 styles

Kompot is swirly, vintage typeface with 2 styles to enchant your next project. They are loaded alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes. Basic latin, advanced latin, basic Cyrillic and advanced Cyrillic character sets are supported!

Kompot is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol

Regular

Outline

Alternate glyphs

Ligatures

Multilingual support

Basic and Advanced Cyrillic support

Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/kompot-display-2-fonts 🙂

