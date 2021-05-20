Trending designs to inspire you
Kompot Display - This is the Greatest Font ... actually typeface with 2 styles
Kompot is swirly, vintage typeface with 2 styles to enchant your next project. They are loaded alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes. Basic latin, advanced latin, basic Cyrillic and advanced Cyrillic character sets are supported!
Kompot is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Regular
Outline
Alternate glyphs
Ligatures
Multilingual support
Basic and Advanced Cyrillic support
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/kompot-display-2-fonts 🙂
