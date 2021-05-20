Restaurant Philipp Neri – Website

Trending designs to inspire you
The Restaurant Philipp Neri is a popular local restaurant in Lucerne, Switzerland. The restaurant, which thanks to its multi-purpose rooms also offers space for events, banquets and club meetings, has since its opening become an attractive addition to Lucerne's gastronomic offerings.
The logo addition "Restaurant, Bar, Saal" provides the structure on the website. In addition, the various events as well as the background stories around the interesting patron and name giver Philipp Neri are told. The website is realised with the CMS TYPO3.
Service provided:
Branding & Design
Web design
Web development
CMS TYPO3
You can find the whole case study in German here:
www.violetta.ch/referenzen/restaurant-philipp-neri
- - -
