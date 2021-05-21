Jakub Kośla
Stock Exchange - dashboard design

Stock Exchange - dashboard design buy sell wallet graph finance money data dark ui bitcoin trends chart stock exchange candle chart web design web web app cryptocurrency crypto currency fintech dashboard
Dark UI design for a stock exchange platform. Hope you like it!

