Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deepak kadam

Podcast App Design

Deepak kadam
Deepak kadam
  • Save
Podcast App Design figma ui uxdesign illustrator
Download color palette

Hi guys, here's an exploration for a podcast mobile app design.

------------------------------------------------------
For more details follow the link down below.https://www.behance.net/gallery/117352793/Podcast-app-design

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Deepak kadam
Deepak kadam

More by Deepak kadam

View profile
    • Like