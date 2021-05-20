Clef DSouza

The Blue French Horn

The Blue French Horn frame tv shows blender3d digital design instrument music frenchhorn blue himym
The Blue French Horn was a reoccurring prop in HIMYM. Ted Mosby stole it from a restaurant for Robin Robin Schabowski. At the end of the show, Ted uses it to woo Robin into getting back with him.

Posted on May 20, 2021
