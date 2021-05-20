Sports News Website (Hundred #100)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hay! 🖐
I am working on a sports news website. This screen is about basketball > player profile (Zach Lavine from Chicago Bulls), one of my favorite basketball players of all time.🏀
Let me know how you think about my design and feel free to give some feedback on it.
Who is your favorite athlete? btw Just let me know, it is gonna be the next player profile on my website.
Have any project ideas?👇
📧 aungpyaephyoe256@gmail.com