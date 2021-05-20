Aqustik

Meddie. Medical App Design

Aqustik
Aqustik
Hire Us
  • Save
Meddie. Medical App Design meddie mobile app design mobile design ios design user experience user inteface medicine telemedicine healthcare medical
Meddie. Medical App Design meddie mobile app design mobile design ios design user experience user inteface medicine telemedicine healthcare medical
Meddie. Medical App Design meddie mobile app design mobile design ios design user experience user inteface medicine telemedicine healthcare medical
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_1.png
  2. Dribbble_2.png
  3. Dribbble_3.png

Hey Dribbblers!

We're excited to present you some screens from our recent project: healthcare mobile app that is called Meddie. That's a telemedicine app that allows people to connect with doctors, schedule appointments and keep all the medical data in one place!

You can check out the whole project on Behance

Follow us:
Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Website

Aqustik
Aqustik
We research, project and design solutions for your product.
Hire Us

More by Aqustik

View profile
    • Like