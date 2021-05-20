Meddie. Medical App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers!
We're excited to present you some screens from our recent project: healthcare mobile app that is called Meddie. That's a telemedicine app that allows people to connect with doctors, schedule appointments and keep all the medical data in one place!
You can check out the whole project on Behance
Follow us:
Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Website