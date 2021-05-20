Priya Devi

Set of Kraft Tag Labels Mockup

Set of Kraft Tag Labels Mockup web ui app art logo illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Clean and realistic look

Double click RED Smart Object Layers, paste in your artwork and that's all!

Items included:

Photorealistic Glossy Rectangle Tag Mockup
Two Photorealistic Glossy Rectangle Tags Mockup
Glossy Long Rectangle Tag Mockup
Two Glossy Long Rectangle Tag Mockup
Isometric Rectangle Tags Mockup
Photorealistic Paper Label Tag Mockup with a String
Two Photorealistic Rectangle Product Labels Tag Mockup
Isometric Photorealistic Product Label Tag Mockup

https://crmrkt.com/5Obd8E

Posted on May 20, 2021
