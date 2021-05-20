Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Clean and realistic look
Double click RED Smart Object Layers, paste in your artwork and that's all!
Set of Kraft Tag Labels Mockup
Items included:
Photorealistic Glossy Rectangle Tag Mockup
Two Photorealistic Glossy Rectangle Tags Mockup
Glossy Long Rectangle Tag Mockup
Two Glossy Long Rectangle Tag Mockup
Isometric Rectangle Tags Mockup
Photorealistic Paper Label Tag Mockup with a String
Two Photorealistic Rectangle Product Labels Tag Mockup
Isometric Photorealistic Product Label Tag Mockup
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/5Obd8E