Clean and realistic look

Double click RED Smart Object Layers, paste in your artwork and that's all!

Set of Kraft Tag Labels Mockup

Items included:

Photorealistic Glossy Rectangle Tag Mockup

Two Photorealistic Glossy Rectangle Tags Mockup

Glossy Long Rectangle Tag Mockup

Two Glossy Long Rectangle Tag Mockup

Isometric Rectangle Tags Mockup

Photorealistic Paper Label Tag Mockup with a String

Two Photorealistic Rectangle Product Labels Tag Mockup

Isometric Photorealistic Product Label Tag Mockup

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/5Obd8E