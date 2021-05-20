Priya Devi

Juice Bottle Mockup Vol 2

Juice Bottle Mockup Vol 2
High-quality and easily editable via smart objects bottle mockup for your design projects.

The main PSD contains one bottle. In a couple of clicks, you can change glass color, solid/glass options, liquid color, etc. And you will have the same results as on preview pictures.

The preview image shows examples of using this mockup.

https://crmrkt.com/qP270q

Posted on May 20, 2021
